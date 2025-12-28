Attempts to erase Mahatma Gandhi's legacy must be thwarted: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Dec 28 (PTI) Asserting that the Congress is not merely a political party, but a movement and an ideology, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday called on the partymen to thwart attempts to erase the legacy of the father of the nation -- Mahatma Gandhi.

He was addressing the Congress Foundation Day celebrations organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee here.

"Congress is not just a political party, it is a movement and ideology. We are all in the movement. Our ideology is equality and equal opportunities for everyone," Siddaramaiah said.

The CM stressed that any attempt to erase the legacy of the father of the nation must be opposed.

"The Congress Working Committee has decided to start a continuous movement from January 5 from the Gram Panchayat to the state level." He appealed to everyone to join hands in this effort.

The Congress will launch a nationwide campaign against the repeal of the UPA-era rural employment legislation MGNREGA on January 5.

The VB-G RAM G Bill, replacing the 20-year-old MGNREGA, was passed in Parliament during the recently concluded Winter Session of Parliament amid vociferous protests by the opposition.

According to Siddaramaiah, dividing the country and society is the achievement of BJP.

Accusing the BJP of "diluting" Mahatma Gandhi's legacy, he said, "No one should have this much hatred. Even after Mahatma Gandhi was killed, they have continued this... They renamed the MGNREGA scheme as VB-G RAM G, and there was no discussion about it in Parliament." "The Ram they are talking about is not Dasharatha Ram, but BJP's Ram." In his speech, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy can’t be erased from history and asserted that "no one is permanent including the BJP." The party is starting a new fight against changing MGNREGA name from January 5, Shivakumar, also the state Congress President, said.

He claimed that even the BJP ruled states would struggle to implement the new VB-G RAM G scheme with the cost sharing ratio of 60:40, between Centre and the states respectively.

Referring to the upcoming Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections in the next two to three months, Shivakumar urged party leaders to begin preparations.

"We should be able to resolve the reservation issues and prepare for the election in the next 2-3 months,” he said.

Shivakumar also announced that the party's application forms for aspirants to apply for candidature to polls for five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) have been made available.

“You can’t win if you are thinking of preparing for the GBA elections after the reservation list is announced. The application form for the candidature is available from today. We are collecting Rs 50,000 from general candidates and Rs 25,000 from SC/ST aspirants," he told the party men.

This money would be used to build Congress party offices across the state, he said application fees will be Rs 25,000 for women aspirants.

“In view of the request from CM Siddaramaiah and senior Minister K J George to reduce the application fee for women to Rs 25,000, we would do so. The application forms have to be submitted by January 15. Priority would be given to those who work at the booth level and not to those who run around Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar,” he added. PTI KSU ROH