Attempts underway to disrupt communal harmony in Goa but govt taking action, says CM Sawant

Panaji, Oct 2 (PTI) There are some conscious attempts to disrupt communal harmony in Goa but people must trust the state government as it is acting against such elements, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

Talking to reporters after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries, Sawant cited examples of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj being broken and a church priest making anti-Hindu statements and someone posting something objectionable about Muslims.

"Goa has maintained communal harmony for ages. But there are some people who are trying to disrupt it. People get disturbed with such instances and hold protests outside police stations," he said.

"People should have full trust in the government. We have taken action and we will not allow communal harmony to be disturbed," the CM added. PTI RPS BNM BNM