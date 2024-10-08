Attempts were made to destroy NC over last five years: Omar Abdullah

Budgam (J-K), Oct 8 (PTI) National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said many attempts were made to destroy his party over the last five years by creating new outfits which have been decimated in this election.

The former chief minister won Ganderbal and Budgam seats, defeating his nearest rivals from PDP by over 10,000 votes and 18,000 votes, respectively.

"There were attempts to destroy the NC over the last five years. So many parties were created here, whose only aim was to destroy the NC. But, God's grace has been on us and those who tried to destroy us, have been decimated in the process," Abdullah told reporters here after receiving his winning certificate from the returning officer for the Budgam seat.

"I am thankful to the voters in Budgam for voting for me, making me successful and giving me an opportunity to serve the people of J-K once again," he said.

Abdullah said the verdict has increased the party's responsibilities.

"It is our duty now to come up to the expectations of the people through our work and that is what our endeavour would be for the next five years," he added.

He also expressed gratitude to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti after she congratulated the NC for the spectacular win.

The National Conference-Congress alliance is likely to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir as poll trends on Tuesday showed the combine ahead in 51 of the 90 seats while the BJP was leading in 28. PTI SSB MIJ SKL RT RT RT