Attend 'Samadhan Shivirs' daily for swift resolution of public grievances: Haryana CM to officials

Chandigarh, Apr 3 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday instructed senior officials to personally attend 'Samadhan Shivirs' daily to ensure swift resolution of people's grievances.

In his direction to the state's deputy commissioners and sub-divisional magistrates, Saini said swift and effective resolution of issues of the people was of utmost importance.

Saini interacted with the people at the 'shivirs' organised at the district and sub-divisional levels via video conferencing from here.

The chief minister sought details from the DCs and SDMs regarding the number of complaints received, complaints resolved, and those still pending.

He was informed that from October to March 2025, out of the 18,925 complaints received across all districts, 10,955 complaints have been resolved, 6,639 are pending, and 1,331 have been rejected.

Similarly, at the Samadhan Shivirs organized in Urban Local Bodies across the state during the same period, out of the 8,635 complaints received, 5,761 have been resolved, 1,813 are pending, and 1,061 have been rejected, an official statement said.

Taking note of the high pendency of complaints in certain districts, the chief minister directed the deputy commissioners to personally review these complaints.

Saini said Samadhan Shivirs were launched to ensure the resolution of public grievances related to various departments in one place. These Shivirs are held every working day from 10 am to 12 pm.

Officers from various departments are present at these Shivirs to promptly address and resolve grievances specific to their respective departments.