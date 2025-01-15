Attingal twin murder: SC grants bail to convict Anu Shanthi

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Anu Shanthi, one of the two convicts in the infamous Attingal double murder case.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan suspended the sentence and granted bail to Shanthi pending the final disposal of her appeal against the Kerala High Court verdict.

The case involved the brutal killings of her three-year-old daughter and mother-in-law and the attempted murder of her husband in 2014.

The bench directed her to appear before a trial court in Kerala within a week for completing bail formalities.

The trial court was instructed to release Shanthi on appropriate terms and conditions.

"The appellant is entitled to suspension of sentence and bail pending the final disposal of this appeal...the appellant shall be produced before the trial court within a maximum period of one week from today. The trial court shall enlarge the appellant-Anu Shanthi (Anusanthi D/o Raveendran) on bail on appropriate terms and conditions till the final disposal of this appeal. The application is accordingly allowed,” it ordered.

The Attingal twin murder case sent shockwaves across Kerala when it came to light in 2014.

According to the prosecution, Shanthi and her colleague-turned-partner, Nino Mathew -- both IT professionals employed at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram -- conspired to kill her family members.

On April 16, 2014, Mathew allegedly hacked Shanthi's toddler daughter and mother-in-law to death and attempted to murder her husband upon his return home.

The motive, according to the prosecution, was to eliminate obstacles to the couple’s extramarital relationship.

The trial court in 2016 convicted both Mathew and Shanthi of murder.

The Kerala High Court, in May last year, upheld the conviction but commuted the man's death penalty to 25 years of imprisonment.

The high court had upheld the life sentence given to the woman by the trial court in 2016.

The duo was convicted by the trial court under various offences under the IPC, including Sections 120B (conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 449 (criminal trespassing), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 380 (theft), and section 67A of the IT Act. PTI SJK AMK