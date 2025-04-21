Attorney general’s consent sought to initiate contempt action against BJP's Dubey, Agnimitra

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) A lawyer on Monday sought the consent of attorney general R Venkataramani to initiate contempt of court action against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and party MLA Agnimitra Paul for their attacks on the judiciary.

In a letter, advocate Brijesh Singh said both "deliberately uttered scandalous, candid, false and lowering statements in the larger public domain via media agencies and channels against the Supreme Court" and lowered its dignity and impacted the "deep-rooted faith" of the common man in the judiciary.

"Both persons are the lawmakers. Nishikant Dubey is an MP from Jharkhand, and Agnimitra Paul is also an elected member of the West Bengal assembly. Both persons, one after another, through words, deliberately attacked the Supreme Court. It is highly condemnable that the judiciary can be targeted in such a manner," the letter said.

It sought Venkataramani’s consent for initiating criminal contempt proceedings against Dubey and Agnimitra under the provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act and the rules to regulate proceedings for contempt of the Supreme Court.

On April 20, legal experts denounced Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dubey's disparaging remarks against the judiciary.

Dhankhar recently questioned the judiciary setting a timeline for President to make decisions and acting as a "super Parliament", saying the Supreme Court cannot fire a "nuclear missile" at democratic forces.

Soon after Dhankar's comments, Dubey said Parliament and assemblies should be shut if the apex court had to make laws.

He also blamed Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna for "religious wars" in India.

Echoing Dubey's remarks, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul asked, "He (Nishikant Dubey) has said the right thing. President appoints the Chief Justice of India. Then how can the Chief Justice of India deny President's order?"