Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta re-elected as AGP president, working president

Guwahati, Feb 11 (PTI) Assam cabinet ministers Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta were re-elected as president and working president of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a partner in the BJP-led coalition government in the northeastern state, on Sunday.

The two leaders were declared re-elected as per a unanimous decision at the party's central committee meeting.

Bora expressed gratitude to party workers, emphasizing the need to give the regional party a new look in line with changing times.

He highlighted the importance of the upcoming Lok Sabha election and subsequent panchayat polls for expanding the party's base.

Mahanta, in a post on X, said he deemed himself fortunate to be involved with the AGP and serving the state through it.

"With the blessings and cooperation of all, we will strive to take the party forward with new aspirations and promises," the working president added.

Congratulating Bora and Mahanta on being elected for a third term, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, "I am confident that under the new leadership team of the AGP, a valued partner of the National Democratic Alliance, the party will continue to play a key role in realising Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of a Viksit Assam." PTI SSG MNB