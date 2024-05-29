Audi hit-and-run: Two arrested as Noida Police says loud music, fast speed led to crash

Noida, May 29 (PTI) The Noida Police on Wednesday said it has arrested two men, including the key accused, in connection with Sunday's hit-and-run case involving an Audi car in which a former Akashvani employee was killed on the spot.

Accused Luv Kumar alias Mamu (24) and his friend Prince Kumar (28), both currently living in Delhi, have been arrested. The Haryana-registered car belongs to Luv's distant brother-in-law Pramod Kumar Singh, who lives in Gurugram, the police said.

"Luv Kumar was on the wheels of the speeding Audi and Prince accompanied him in the car which hit Janak Dev Sah, while he was on a city road on his way to buy milk and was killed on the spot near Kanchenjunga Market, under Sector 24 police station area," a police spokesperson said.

"Luv told police during interrogation that they had come for a drive from Delhi to Noida and he was driving the car while Prince was sitting next to him. Songs were playing out loudly in the car and Prince was instigating him to drive the car at high speed," the official said.

Citing confession of the accused, the official further said that as soon they reached Kanchenjunga Market, suddenly an old man appeared in front of the car.

"The accused said he could not control the car, and the person was hit at such a high speed that he was flung and fell on the windshield of the car before falling down. He said they immediately left Noida and went back to Delhi to escape from the police," the official added.

According to a police official, both the accused have been staying in Delhi's Kidwai Nagar area for the last three years and hail from Jharkhand.

Singh identifies himself as an agriculturist and businessman based in Gurguram, the official added.

The vehicle has been impounded by the police, who found it in Delhi's Kidwai Nagar.

An FIR in connection with the case was lodged on Sunday at the Sector 24 police station under IPC sections 279 (negligent driving), 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons with common intention), the police added.

In a similar incident in Noida on May 16, two people, including a nurse, died while three others were hospitalised after their e-rickshaw was hit by a minor driving a BMW. Two occupants of the BMW car were apprehended by the police while their third partner fled from the spot. An FIR was lodged in the case, police said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida cities, witnessed 1,176 road accidents in 2023 that resulted in the deaths of 470 people and injuries to 858 people.

The district had recorded 437 such deaths and injuries to 856 people in 2022, according to official data. PTI KIS MNK MNK