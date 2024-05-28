Audi involved in Noida hit-and-run found in Delhi's Kidwai Nagar

Noida, May 28 (PTI) The Noida Police has recovered an Audi car, which was involved in a road crash that led to the death of a 55-year-old man two days ago, an officer on Tuesday said.

The police, however, were yet to arrest the person who was driving the car at the time of the incident on Sunday.

The Audi A4 35 TDI model's owner has been identified as Pramod Kumar Singh but the police did not clarify whether it was he or someone else who was driving the car during the crash.

"The car which was spotted in the CCTV footage has been traced and recovered. The car, which is registered in Haryana, was found in Delhi's Kidwai Nagar area near the NBCC complex," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra told PTI.

"We have recovered the car and now the owner of the vehicle will be identified, eventually the driver will also be held," he added.

Additional DCP Manish Mishra said seven police teams were working on the case.

"Hundreds of CCTV footage across 150 locations of Noida and some other places in NCR were checked during the investigation. The car's owner has been identified as one Pramod of Haryana," Mishra told reporters here.

Noida resident Janak Dev Sah was hit by a speeding Audi car on Sunday around 6.30 am, when he was on his way to buy milk, according to police.

Sah was tossed in the air and landed a few metres away due to the impact and died on the spot, police had earlier said.

His son Pradeep approached the local Sector 24 Police Station after which an FIR was lodged in the case, they said. A CCTV footage showed the Sah being struck by a white Audi.

In a similar incident in Noida, on May 16, two people, one of them a nurse, died while three others were hospitalised after their e-rickshaw was hit by a minor driving a BMW.

Two occupants of the BMW car were apprehended by the police and booked, while a third fled the spot.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida cities, witnessed 1,176 road crashes in 2023 that resulted in the deaths of 470 people and injuries to 858 people.

The district had recorded 437 such deaths and injuries to 856 people in 2022, according to official data. PTI KIS VN VN VN