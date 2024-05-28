Audi involved in Noida hit-and-run recovered

Noida, May 28 (PTI) The Noida Police has recovered an Audi car, which was involved in a road crash that led to the death of a 55-year-old man two days ago, officials on Tuesday said.

The police, however, said they were yet to arrest the person, who was driving the car at the time of the incident on Sunday.

"The car which was spotted in the CCTV footage has been traced and recovered. The car, which is registered in Haryana, was found in Delhi's Kidwai Nagar area near the NBCC complex," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Vidya Sagar Mishra told PTI.

"We have recovered the car and now the owner of the vehicle will be identified, eventually the driver will also be held," he added.

Noida resident Janak Dev Sah was hit by a speeding Audi car around 6.30 am on Sunday when he was out on a city road on his way to buy milk, according to police.

Sah was tossed in the air for some distance due to the impact of the hit and died on the spot, police had said.

Later his son Pradeep approached the local Sector 24 police station after which an FIR was lodged in the case, they said.

A CCTV footage showed the victim being struck by a white Audi.

In a similar incident in Noida on May 16, two people, including a nurse, died while three others were hospitalised after their e-rickshaw was hit by a minor driving a BMW.

Two occupants of the BMW car were apprehended by the police while their third partner fled the spot. An FIR was lodged in the case, according to police.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida cities, witnessed 1,176 road crashes in 2023 that resulted in the deaths of 470 people and injuries to 858 people.

The district had recorded 437 such deaths and injuries to 856 people in 2022, according to official data. PTI KIS AS AS