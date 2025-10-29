Audiences seek real connection, live music becoming more exciting: A R Rahman

Hyderabad, Oct 29 (PTI) A R Rahman is set to perform a concert in Hyderabad and the Oscar-winning composer says what continues to drive audiences to live shows is their search for a genuine emotional connection through music.

The concert, set to be held at the Ramoji Film City on November 8, promises to be an immersive evening of melody and emotion.

“It’s a very interesting phase. Live music is becoming more exciting. People are turning up in thousands for concerts, which shows how much they value that human, community connection with artists," Rahman said in a statement.

While artificial intelligence has begun to influence music production, Rahman said live performances remain essential to the spirit of the art.

"There is so much happening right now with AI-generated music flooding the space, it’s sometimes hard to distinguish what’s real and what’s not...

"It’s encouraging to see audiences coming together for live shows. It defeats any insecurity about AI or generative music, because what people truly crave is that real, emotional exchange," he added.

The concert will mark Rahman's second collaboration with entertainment and media company Hyderabad Talkies. He had earlier collaborated with the company for his 2017 concert in the city.

Sainath Goud Malkapuram, founder of Hyderabad Talkies, said hosting Rahman again was a proud moment for the team.

“Our vision has always been to bring world-class musical experiences to our audiences. This year has been a landmark — we hosted M.M. Keeravani earlier, and bringing A R Rahman to the city for the second time feels truly special," he said. PTI SMR RB RB