Audio clip alleging wealth amassed by CPI(M) leaders in Thrissur triggers row

Thrissur, Sep 12 (PTI) A political controversy erupted in Kerala on Friday after an audio clip, purportedly of a telephonic conversation between two DYFI activists surfaced, alleging that senior CPI(M) leaders in this district, including MK Kannan and MLA AC Moideen, had amassed wealth.

In the clip, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Thrissur district secretary Sarath Prasad is heard making serious allegations against party leaders during a conversation with another party leader, Nibin Sreenivasan of Mannuthy.

Both Sarath and the CPI(M) later claimed that the conversation had taken place five years ago.

Sarath is heard saying that once leaders move up in the party, their financial position changes and that none of the district leaders face monetary problems.

He allegedly claimed that Kannan, who once sold groundnuts in Thrissur town, now owns property worth crores, and that MLA Moideen is involved in high-level deals.

Nibin was recently demoted by the CPI(M) Mannuthy area committee as part of disciplinary action.

Both Kannan and Moideen had previously faced an Enforcement Directorate probe in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank money laundering case.

Reacting to the charges, Kannan said he had no more than Rs 100 in his bank account. “Even the ED conducted a thorough investigation and found nothing against me. I know Sarath, and he claimed it was a fabricated audio clip. The person who leaked the audio has already been expelled from the party,” he said.

Moideeen is yet to respond to the allegations.

CPI(M) Thrissur district secretary KV Abdul Kadhar said that even though the conversation was old, it has given the opposition an opportunity to attack the party.

“The allegations bear no resemblance to reality. We will seek an explanation from Sarath. Our party is transparent, and our leaders lead transparent lives. Appropriate steps will be taken,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Anil Akkara said he had filed a complaint with the Income Tax department seeking a probe into the assets of Kannan and Moideen.

“It is well known to the public that CPI(M) leaders in Thrissur are amassing wealth illegally. The Income Tax department must also investigate the assets of these leaders,” Akkara said.

BJP leader V Muraleedharan alleged that the clip was direct evidence of how CPI(M) leaders in Kerala had amassed wealth.

“The BJP’s allegations about the Karuvannur scam have now been proved true. From area secretary to state committee member, they are all filling their pockets. It is no surprise that a CPI(M) leader has become a millionaire. Kerala has also seen how the Chief Minister’s daughter receives a monthly salary,” he alleged. PTI TBA TBA ROH