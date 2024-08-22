Audio tape leaked from BJP legislators: Manipur Congress

Imphal, Aug 22 (PTI) Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee chief Keisham Meghachandra on Thursday said the leaked audio tapes, allegedly of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, originated from BJP MLAs and ministers during their meetings.

Speaking to reporters here during a protest demanding SEBI chief Madhabi Buch's resignation and constitution of a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Adani issue, Keisham said, "It is a very confidential audio clipping of the CM. How can it leak? I think it leaked from BJP MLAs and ministers from their meetings. It’s not related to the Congress or any other civil society organisations." Keisham’s remark came a day after 10 Kuki-Zo legislators urged the judicial commission, which is investigating the ethnic violence in the northeastern state, to look into the purported audio tapes of Singh.

The judicial commission was set up last year under the chairmanship of former chief justice of Gauhati High Court, Justice Ajai Lamba.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government said the audio clip, falsely claiming to be the voice of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, was released on social media in an attempt to derail peace initiatives in the ethnic violence-hit state.

Police began an investigation to find out the source of the purported clip in which some comments were made on the ethnic violence in the state. PTI COR MNB