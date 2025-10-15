Audit report highlighting Rs 200 crore 'scam' in Ayodhya triggers political slugfest in UP

Ayodhya (UP): The findings of an audit report highlighting alleged irregularities within the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation and a resultant loss of approximately Rs 200 crore to the state government have turned into a political slugfest in Uttar Pradesh.

A recent audit report by the deputy director of the local fund audit department of Ayodhya Division for the 2023-24 fiscal has revealed alleged financial irregularities and a resultant loss of approximately Rs 200 crore to the state government within the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, officials said.

The report points to misuse of state grants, budget misuse, and irregular payments across various departments, including payments made to a blacklisted firm.

According to officials, the report has been sent to the secretary of urban development, the accountant general, and top officials in Ayodhya, including Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Kumar, who has forwarded it to Municipal Commissioner Jayendra Kumar for action.

Responding to the allegations, Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi said the municipal corporation will address the objections in a timely manner.

He also confirmed that the municipal body is preparing a point-by-point response to all the objections, and assured that “if any deficiency is found, the guilty officials will be punished”.

The allegations followed a press conference by Samajwadi Party national spokesperson and former minister Pawan Pandey, who accused the mayor of mass corruption.

Pandey alleged that the questionable expenses flagged by the audit were incurred during the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in January 2024.

Tripathi hit back at the Samajwadi Party, dismissing the corruption charges as “baseless and prejudiced”.

He also accused the party of being unhappy with Ayodhya's development, and claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched to tarnish his “clean image”.