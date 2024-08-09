Auditorium built during Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj's rule in Kolhapur gutted in fire; CM orders probe

Kolhapur, Aug 9 (PTI) An auditorium built more than a 100 years ago during the rule of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj in Kolhapur city of western Maharashtra was gutted in a major fire, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday ordering an inquiry into the incident.

The auditorium, Keshavrao Bhosale Natyagruha, which represented the cultural heritage of Kolhapur, was gutted in the blaze that broke out on Thursday night, district officials said.

This landmark was built in 1915 under the initiative of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, who ruled the princely state of Kolhapur between 1884 and 1922 and is revered for his social reforms. The auditorium, named after late singer-actor Keshavrao Bhosale, was located in Khasbag area of the city. It was managed by the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation (KMC).

"The fire erupted around 9.45 pm on Thursday. After being alerted, fire tenders and water tankers were rushed to the site and a firefighting operation was launched. The blaze was finally brought under control around 11.30 pm," a fire brigade official said.

According to the district administration, a short-circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire.

Speaking in Thane district, CM Shinde termed the incident as "unfortunate", and said he has ordered an inquiry into it. He also said the government will ensure that a new auditorium is built at the same place on priority.

Hasan Mushrif, the guardian minister of Kolhapur, visited the site and said an inquiry will be conducted into the blaze.

"It is unfortunate that the auditorium, which was built by Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj 109 years ago, was gutted in a fire. On returning from Rome, Shahu Maharaj decided to build an auditorium here to encourage the local theatre artists...No one could have imagined that the auditorium would be destroyed like this," he said.

The auditorium was earlier renovated following the state government's grant of Rs 10 crore fund for the work, he said.

"We will restore the lost glory of Kolhapur. We will try to bring funds for this work," Mushrif added.

Speaking to reporters during the inspection of the Mumbai-Nashik highway, Shinde said, "I have ordered an inquiry into the Kolhapur auditorium fire incident. I have given instructions to the commissioner of Kolhapur Municipal Corporation in this regard." "The people of Kolhapur have a strong bond with this auditorium and we will ensure that they are not inconvenienced in any way," he said.

"Without wasting any time, the government will ensure that a new auditorium is built at the same spot," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, said the auditorium was part of the cultural heritage of Kolhapur. He also demanded an inquiry into the incident.

Kolhapur MP Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and his son and former MP Chhatrapati Sambhaji also visited the site.