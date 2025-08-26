August already wettest month for Delhi this year

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) August has emerged as the wettest month of the year so far in the national capital, with rainfall around 60 per cent above the normal.

On Tuesday, continuous showers led to waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city.

The normal monthly average rainfall for August is 200.8 mm, while so far this month the city has recorded 321.4 mm, which is nearly 60 per cent above the normal, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Last year, the city received a total of 390.3 mm of rain in August, which was 67 per cent above the long-period average.

In 2024, Delhi crossed its annual rainfall mark on August 30, clocking an exceptionally high precipitation at 390.3 mm for the month.

The city also recorded three times the normal rainfall in June (243.3 mm) and almost normal rainfall in July (203.7 mm), the data showed.

With 12 wet days already this month, the tally could rise further as the weather department has forecast more showers in the coming days.

Officials said Delhi has already surpassed its seasonal average rainfall for the monsoon, which spans from June 1 to September 30.

The monsoon arrived in the city in late June, and since then, it has received over 700 mm of rain, pushing it close to the annual rainfall mark of 774.4 mm.

According to the IMD, rainfall is classified as "light" when it is up to 15.5 mm, "moderate" when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm, "heavy" when it is between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm, and "very heavy" when it exceeds 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Tuesday, the city recorded 8 mm of rain at Palam, 10.4 mm at the Ridge, 5.1 mm at Aya Nagar, and 1.6 mm at the primary weather station in Safdarjung, according to IMD data.

Earlier in the day, till 8.30 am, the Safdarjung observatory had recorded 68.1 mm of rainfall. Other stations reported varying amounts — the Ridge received 129.5 mm, Lodhi Road 71.8 mm, Pragati Maidan 45.5 mm, and Pusa 37.5 mm — as per the Regional Meteorological Centre.

Following the rain, heavy traffic congestion was reported on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Madhuban Chowk, Peeragarhi Road, and Shadipur. Waterlogging was also witnessed on Old Rohtak Road, AIIMS crossing, the ITO area, and along the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches below normal, and a minimum of 23.9 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches below normal.

The city's air quality remained in the "satisfactory" category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 55, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe". PTI NSM VN VN