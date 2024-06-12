Aurangabad MP Bhumre receives threat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maha), June 12 (PTI) An anonymous letter with a threat to kill newly-elected Shiv Sena MP Sandipan Bhumre has been received by police, a senior official said here on Wednesday.

The letter was received by the office of Maharashtra Director General of Police a few days ago, he said.

Bhumre, a state minister, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Aurangabad constituency in the recent elections.

The letter writer claimed that people close to Bhumre were doing injustice to people, and especially mentioned officials at the Bidkin police station.

The writer threatened to attack Bhumre's convoy if the MP tried to `save people doing injustice' in the district.

Superintendent of Police Maneesh Kalwaniya said the letter has been forwarded to the concerned police station, and investigation was underway.

Bhumre, meanwhile, told reporters that anyone can threaten anonymously, and the writer should have identified himself.

"I am not afraid of threats," the Shiv Sena leader added. PTI AW KRK