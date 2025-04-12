Aurangzeb who labelled himself Alamgir was defeated and buried in Maharashtra: Shah

Raigad, Apr 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday praised the valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, emphasising that Aurangzeb who called himself Alamgir and fought against Marathas in Maharashtra throughout his life died as a defeated man and was buried in its soil.

Shah paid tributes to Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort on his 345th death anniversary.

He said Shivaji Maharaj's ideals of "swadharm and swarajya" continue to inspire India's ambition to become a superpower by the 100th year of Independence.

"I appeal to the people of Maharashtra to not keep Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj restricted to the state. His tremendous willpower, determination, and courage inspire the country as he strategically united all sections of the society," Shah said while addressing a gathering.

Shah said Shivaji Maharaj defeated "Mughal shahi" (rule of Mughals).

"The ruler who called himself Alamgir fought Marathas till he was alive and died a defeated man in Maharashtra. His (Aurangzeb's) samadhi (tomb) is located on its soil," Shah said.

Notably, Maharashtra had witnessed a huge political row over the demand by right-wing organisations to remove the tomb of the 17th Century Mughal emperor in Khultabad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

"The legendary Maratha warrior king's ideals inspire India during its journey to celebrate its centenary of independence and become a superpower. The Narendra Modi government works on the ideals of Shivaji Maharaj,'' Shah said.

The home minister described Raigad Fort, which served as the capital of the Maratha kingdom and houses Shivaji Maharaj's samadhi, as a source of inspiration for future generations rather than a tourist spot.

He credited Shivaji Maharaj's mother, Jijabai, for sowing the seeds of protecting "swadharm" and founding "swarajya." As India moves toward its centenary of independence in 2047 and aspires to become a superpower, Shah said Shivaji Maharaj stands tall as an inspiration.

His "rajmudra" (royal sign) is used as the ensign of the Indian Navy, symbolising his enduring influence on the nation.

Shah stressted the importance of continuing the fight for "swadharm" and upholding Shivaji Maharaj's teachings on good governance and justice.

Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale and state Minister Shivendrasinh Bhosale, both descendants of the Maratha warrior king.

Fadnavis reiterated his government's commitment to constructing Shivaji Maharaj's memorial in the Arabian Sea, noting that a petition regarding the project has been referred back to the Bombay High Court.

"We will present the case skillfully," he said.

Fadnavis also accepted Udayanraje Bhosle's demand for a national memorial of Shivaji Maharaj in Delhi and pledged to discuss the matter with Amit Shah.

Bhosle highlighted Shivaji Maharaj's teachings on social justice and communal harmony.

He demanded a law making insults to Shivaji Maharaj a cognisable and non-bailable offence with a 10-year jail term and proposed the establishment of a censor board to ensure historical accuracy in cinematic portrayals.

"Despite dedicating his life to others, he is still being insulted. I demand that a law be enacted, making insult of Shivaji Maharaj a cognisable and non-bailable offence with no bail for 10 years.

"There should be a censor board to check the cinematic liberty and factual errors on government-certified history," he said.

Bhosle remarked that the upcoming memorial of Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian Sea may have been delayed because of environment and ecological issues, but it can be constructed on 48-acre land at Raj Bhavan.

Bhosle suggested that the delayed Arabian Sea memorial could be constructed on 48 acres of land at Raj Bhavan.

Earlier, Shah and other dignitaries offered floral tributes to Jijabai at Pachad near Raigad Fort.

Shah will have lunch with NCP MP from Raigad Sunil Tatkare at the latter's residence in Sutarwadi.

Tatkare told reporters there would be no political discussion during the luncheon.

The luncheon meeting comes against the backdrop of differences among the Mahayuti allies over the guardian minister post for Raigad district.

Fadnavis had appointed cabinet minister Aditi Tatkare as the guardian minister but had to stay the decision after opposition from the Shiv Sena, which wants Bharat Gogawale in the post.

Tatkare said the issue of the guardian minister was not on the agenda for the lunch meeting.