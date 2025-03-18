Aurangzeb's tomb will be agenda for BJP-RSS to contest 2026 elections, alleges Ambedkar

Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday alleged that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb will serve as the political agenda for the BJP and the RSS in the 2026 elections, just like the Ayodhya Ram temple issue in the previous polls.

His statement came a day after violence erupted in Nagpur amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Some legislators of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena have been demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, while opposition parties were alleging that the issue has been raked up to divert people's attention from key issues.

Taking to X, Ambedkar said, "They (BJP-RSS) are making Aurangzeb a part of their forthcoming election agenda. Aurangzeb's tomb is the next Ayodhya!!! BJP-RSS will contest the elections, going to happen in 2026, on Aurangzeb's tomb! Yes, you read everything right. Aurangzeb's tomb going to be the next Ayodjua; elections in 2026!" Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena's chief leader Eknath Shinde said his stand on the issue was the same as that of the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"Why do we need Aurangzeb's tomb?" Shinde asked.