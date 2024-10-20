AUSDSU organises public consultation on 12,500 MW Siang upper multipurpose project

Itanagar, Oct 20 (PTI) A public consultation meeting on the proposed 12,500 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project was organised by All Upper Siang District Students' Union (AUSDSU) at Arunachal Pradesh's Yingkiong.

Elected public representatives, civil society organisations and representatives from project-affected families attended the meeting on Saturday.

The discussion centred on the pre-feasibility report (PFR) of the project.

Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang, representing the state government, emphasised that if the public does not support the project, he would respect their decision.

He proposed a five per cent revenue sharing from the project.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering urged the public to allow the conduct of a pre-feasibility report.

Siang Indigenous Farmers Federation (SIFF) chief advisor Anong Jongkey strongly opposed the proposed dam saying, "No dam, no survey".

He said the government should not waste public money on PFR, saying that the project would not proceed without public consent.

Jongkey insisted that the people’s representatives should respect the sentiments of the people with regards to the project.

Moddo Patuk, another chief advisor of SIFF underscored the environmental impacts of the proposed dam, emphasising the ongoing climate crisis and the potential risks involved.

The meeting ended with a unanimous decision by the project-affected families to oppose the PFR and the proposed dam.

AUSDSU representatives reaffirmed their stance, stating that elected representatives must ensure public opposition to the dam is voiced in the state assembly and parliament. PTI CORR RG