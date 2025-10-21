Australia grants first import approval for unpeeled Indian prawns: Andhra minister

Amaravati, Oct 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday said Australia granted its first import approval for unpeeled Indian prawns after years of restrictions triggered by white spot virus detections.

The minister, currently on an overseas visit to Australia, has been holding meetings with government officials, investors, and key players in the seafood trade to explore fresh market opportunities for Indian aquaculture exports, a TDP release said.

“A long-standing hurdle for Indian seafood exporters has been Australia’s restrictions on unpeeled prawns due to white spot virus detection. Today, the first import approval for Indian prawns has been granted,” Lokesh said in a post on 'X', calling the development a major step forward.

White spot syndrome virus is a highly contagious and deadly pathogen that primarily affects farmed shrimp and other crustaceans.

Indian aquaculture farmers, particularly from coastal Andhra, have reportedly faced challenges ever since the United States imposed steep tariffs and Australia blocked unpeeled consignments, forcing over-dependence on a single market.

Lokesh thanked both the Indian and Australian governments for working together to resolve the issue and noted that the decision will significantly boost India’s aquaculture exporters, the release added.

The approval is expected to ease trade bottlenecks, revive sentiment in the seafood sector, and open new avenues for coastal Andhra Pradesh’s prawn economy, it further said.

On the third day of his Australia tour, Lokesh held discussions with Seafood Industry Australia leaders in Parramatta and called for structured trade missions to connect Andhra Pradesh seafood exporters with Australian and global buyers.

He urged collaboration on quality upgrades, cold-chain infrastructure, compliance standards, and sustainable aquaculture, and proposed culinary tourism initiatives to showcase Andhra Pradesh seafood to international markets.

PTI MS STH SSK