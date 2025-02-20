Australia withdraws travel advisory to its citizens against travelling to Assam: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 20 (PTI) The advisory issued by Australia to its citizens against travelling to Assam has been withdrawn but they have been asked not to go to four districts where the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) is in force, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Australia has reviewed the travel restrictions issued to its citizens against visiting the state and announced revised guidelines that they can travel in all districts of Assam barring Tinsukia, Charaideo, Dibrugarh and Sibsagar, Sarma said at a press conference here.

''Tourists from Australia can now come to all parts of the state barring where the AFSPA is in force. The Australian High Commission has assured us that if AFSPA is withdrawn from these four districts, they will further lift the restrictions from the entire state'', Sarma said.

Australia and Germany had issued travel advisories to their citizens against travelling in the state due to law and order situation.

''We hope that Germany will also lift the travel restrictions soon'', he added.

Heads of 35 missions have confirmed their participation in the forthcoming two-day business summit -Advantage Assam beginning from February 24 and the number may go up to 50, the chief minister said.

The delegation of foreign envoys will come on February 23 and visit Kaziranga National Park the same day while the next day they will witness the world record for 'Jhumoir Binandini', the dance of the tea tribe community and attend the business summit on February 25, he said.

The Prime Minister's office has arranged for a special aircraft to bring in the heads of missions to the state and the expenses will be borne by the Ministry of External Affairs, the chief minister said.

The PMO and the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have taken special initiatives to ensure the presence of the delegation of foreign envoys, he added.

A high-level business delegation from five countries - Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Bhutan and Japan - have confirmed their participation in the summit while Malaysia may also join in, he said.

''Holding roadshows in these countries prior in the run-up to the summit has paid dividends'', Sarma added. PTI DG DG RG