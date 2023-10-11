Australian delegation meets Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 11 (PTI) An official delegation from Australia's Northern Territory met with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

The meeting took place in the Chief Minister's chamber and the Australian side was led by Northern Territory's Deputy Chief Minister, Nicole Mansion, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said here.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the potential areas of collaboration, with a focus on education, workforce training, trade, healthcare, and economic development.

Vijayan highlighted Kerala's abundant pool of educated professionals equipped with technical expertise and outstanding professional qualifications.

He also highlighted the substantial presence of Keralites contributing significantly across various sectors, particularly in the healthcare domain, in various countries, including Australia.

The meeting also explored the potential for cooperation in the critical mineral sector.

The statement also said that both sides expressed keen interest in examining avenues for productive collaboration in the realm of higher education.

The Australian Consul General in Chennai, Sarah Kirlew, and higher officials took part in the meeting, the CMO statement added. PTI LGK KH