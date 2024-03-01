Australian delegation meets Kerala ministers, discusses opportunities available in health sector

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 1 (PTI) A high-level ministerial delegation from Australia on Friday met Kerala ministers and discussed opportunities available for healthcare, medical, and life sciences sector professionals from the state in the Island nation.

A 25-member delegation led by Australian Minister for Health and Mental Health, Amber-Jade Sanderson met and held discussions with Kerala Minister for General Education and Labour, V Sivankutty and Health Minister Veena George here.

The team participated in numerous engagements with representatives from industries including health and life sciences, medical technology, digital health, and medical device companies, biotech, and pharmaceutical companies.

Sanderson said recruiting additional healthcare workers is a key priority for the Western Australia Government with forecasts predicting that they will need an additional 5,000 doctors and nurses by 2033.

"Our engagements in Trivandrum have been particularly insightful, showcasing the potential for collaboration and mutual growth in the healthcare sector," Sanderson said.

The delegation, in a statement, said that experienced professionals in nursing and midwifery, medical, allied health and dentistry are being sought to support Western Australia's workforce across both the public and private sector.

After the meeting, George said a special cell will be formed in Kerala to facilitate the recruitment, training and exchange programmes, as there are excellent prospects in Australia for professionals, including healthcare workers from the state.

"For this purpose, a special cell would be set up in Thiruvananthapuram comprising representatives of the Kerala and Australian governments. The Health Secretary, Labor Secretary, SC/ST Department Special Secretary will also be included in this cell. Its function will be to facilitate the recruitment, training and exchange programmes of health workers," George said in a release.

She said this would open up job prospects in Western Australia for people from Kerala, along with an opportunity for higher education from the best universities there.

George said there are many career opportunities in the health sector in Australia.

"Australia is looking for staff in the fields of Nursing and Midwifery, Medical, Allied Health and Dental care. The expertise, care, hard work, sincerity and behavior of the nurses in Kerala are renowned worldwide. Nurses in Kerala are widely accepted all over the world as they are well trained," she added. PTI RRT RRT KH