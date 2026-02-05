Australian delegation visits India to deepen education partnerships

Panaji, Feb 5 (PTI) A 20-member Australian Transnational Education (TNE) delegation representing 16 universities and education providers visited India as part of the Australia-India TNE Week 2026, being held from February 1 to 6, officials said on Thursday.

The visit aimed to showcase Australia’s strong transnational education capabilities and explore new pathways for collaboration, joint programmes, institutional partnerships and sustainable education models with Indian institutions, said a media release.

Led by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), the delegation attended the QS India Summit 2026 in Goa, the organisation said in the release.

The summit, themed ‘India@2047: Building Skills, Achieving Scale, Driving Innovation’, provided a platform for discussions on the future of Indian higher education and engagement with one of the world’s fastest-growing education markets, it said.

Following their engagements in Goa, the delegation travelled to New Delhi to participate in a global conference focused on the international education sector, the release added.

Austrade also organised a series of market briefing sessions, roundtable discussions with key Indian stakeholders, and business networking meetings with representatives of Indian universities.

The engagements offered an opportunity for the Australian delegation to present their capabilities and hold structured dialogues with decision-makers to identify new models of transnational education collaboration, the release said.

Commenting on the visit, Vik Singh, Trade and Investment Commissioner, Australian Trade and Investment Commission, said the delegation marked a defining moment in Australia-India transnational education engagement.

“As the largest Australian TNE mission to India, it reflects the strong intent of Australian universities to co-create globally relevant education models with Indian partners. Through structured dialogues in India, we are looking to deepen trust, expand institutional partnerships, and unlock innovative collaborations that respond to the future skills needs of both countries,” he said.

Australia-India TNE Week 2026 underscores the Australian government’s commitment to strengthening education and skills engagement with India under the New Roadmap for Australia’s Economic Engagement with India, officials said. PTI RPS NR