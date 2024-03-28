Australian detected with metapneumovirus treated successfully at Thane hospital

Thane, Mar 28 (PTI) An Australian man who suddenly took ill and was detected with metapneumovirus, a respiratory ailment, was successfully treated in a private hospital in Thane.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, hospital official Dr Hrushikesh Vaidya said the medical team used advanced ECMO therapy on the 49-year-old patient.

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation is a therapy that does the work of the heart and lungs when a patient's own organs are too sick or weak to work on their own.

"He was battling for breath during a visit to India and was admitted here on February 28. ECMO therapy was given on February 29. He made a full recovery on March 11 thanks to advanced medical technology and skilled professionals," Vaidya said. PTI COR MVG BNM