Australian education minister visits Gujarat govt's school monitoring control room

Gandhinagar, Nov 6 (PTI) A delegation led by Australian Education Minister Jason Clare on Monday visited a Gujarat government-run school monitoring control room along with his Indian counterpart Dharmendra Pradhan, where they were told about how the facility records and analyses data sets on key performance metrics in schools to improve learning outcomes.

Advertisment

The Clare-led delegation and Pradhan visited the Gandhinagar-based Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), which collects more than 500 crore data sets annually and analyses them using data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, in order to enhance learning outcomes for students.

Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor and his deputy Praful Panseria were also present at a meeting where the visiting team was acquainted about the journey of educational transformation undertaken by Gujarat in the last two decades inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stated a government release.

The delegate was given information regarding the state's ambitious project Mission Schools of Excellence, it said.

Advertisment

The mission, conceived with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore, will help strengthen education infrastructure in Gujarat by setting up new and smart classrooms and computer labs, among other measures, said the release.

It was launched by Modi in October 2022.

"Gujarat's Vidya Samiksha Kendra is becoming a global model for reliable and trustworthy data, which will play an important role in improving the quality of schooling across the world," stated the release.

In the past, World Bank president Ajay Banga and representatives from various countries, among others, have visited the school monitoring control room, a model which is being replicated by the Centre in other states. PTI KA PD RSY