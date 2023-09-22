Australian envoy discusses issues pertaining to women safety and empowerment with DCW chief

New Delhi: Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green visited the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) office here on Friday.

The Australian envoy during his visit had a detailed discussion with DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal about the working of the commission, said a statement by the panel.

They discussed various issues pertaining to the safety and empowerment of women and girls in Delhi as well as in India, the statement said.

Maliwal apprised the Australian envoy of the DCW's work and various programmes being run for the safety and welfare of women and girls in the capital, it added.

The DCW and the Australian High Commission shall be working closely towards women empowerment in the capital, the statement said.

Maliwal said that they discussed various issues "pertaining to women safety and empowerment".

"Mr Philip has commended the efforts of the DCW and assured his cooperation to the DCW in this field. We look forward to a future collaboration with the Australian government for empowerment of women and girls in the capital,” she added.