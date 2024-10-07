Australian High Commissioner meets Arunachal Guv, discusses mineral exploration, hydropower

Itanagar, Oct 7 (PTI) Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Monday, and held discussions on entrepreneurship, mineral exploration, hydropower and tourism, an official statement said.

Parnaik emphasised the need for capacity building of the youth of the state through exchange programs, it said.

"Arunachali youth have potential but need exposure and specialised assistance," he said.

"The state provides an array of avenues for tourism activities," he told the diplomat.

The governor also discussed the potential of the state in mineral exploration, according to the statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

He pointed out that the state has a huge scope for research on anthropology, and flora and fauna.

The high commissioner, who is on a five-day visit to the northeastern state, appreciated the state and its people.

At the meeting, Green was accompanied by Australian Consul General in Kolkata Hugh Boylan and Vice-Consul in Bengaluru Harriet White. PTI CORR UPL UPL SOM