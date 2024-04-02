Australian man dies in Indore hotel following suspected heart attack

Indore, Apr 2 (PTI) An Australian citizen on a business visit to Madhya Pradesh was found dead in his hotel room in Indore on Tuesday morning, police officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhinay Vishwakarma said the body of Bailey Gavin Andrew was found in his room in the hotel located in the Lasudia police station area.

According to the DCP, prima facie it appears the 53-year-old Australian died of a heart attack, although the actual cause will be known only after the post-mortem examination report comes.

He said the hotel staff contacted the police when Andrew did not open the door of his room in the morning.

"A forensic team inspected Andrew's room. No signs of struggle were found in the room. Also, no external injury was found on the body of the Australian citizen. The body has been sent for post-mortem," Vishwakarma said.

The police officer said documents found in Andrew's room showed he had got an ECG test done a week ago and a doctor had prescribed him some medicines.

Electrocardiogram or ECG is a test that records the rhythm, rate and electrical activity of the heart.

Andrew's family has been informed about his death, the DCP said.

Another police officer, quoting preliminary information, said the Australian national had come to Madhya Pradesh in connection with a solar energy project and was staying in the hotel for the last one month. PTI HWP ADU RSY