Australian MPs visit TN Assembly

Chennai, Oct 9 (PTI) A delegation of Australian MPs on Monday visited the Tamil Nadu Assembly, witnessed the proceedings and called on Speaker M Appavu.

The delegation, led by Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives, Milton Dick watched the Assembly proceedings from the VIP gallery of the House for about 25 minutes during the question hour. Speaker Appavu announced the visit of the delegation to the House and welcomed them.

Also, the Australian MPs called on Appavu and the Minister for Information Technology P Thiaga Rajan here. PTI VGN VGN SS