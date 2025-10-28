Australian paraglider who crashed near Manali rescued after 20 hours

Shimla, Oct 28 (PTI) An Australian paraglider who crashed on Monday evening near the Seven Sisters Peak located at an altitude of 13,500 feet in Manali subdivision of Himachal's Kullu district has been rescued after 20 hours, officials said.

The paraglider, identified as Andy (51) from Australia, is believed to have crashed due to air pressure and adverse weather conditions, the officials said on Tuesday.

The paraglider pilot flying with him witnessed the accident and informed the rescue team and requested assistance.

Both the pilots had come from Bir Billing in Kangra district to Manali and were flying back to Bir Billing when the crash took place.

A rescue team was dispatched immediately on Monday evening to rescue Andy, who was trapped in the inaccessible hills.

The paraglider, who was lying in a dangerous and narrow ledge on a high mountain, was finally rescued with the help of a chopper, said Ramesh Kumar Jogi, in-charge of the rescue team of the Manali Adventure Tour Association.

The injured paraglider pilot is now being treated at the hospital and is out of danger, he added.