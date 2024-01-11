Australian parliamentarian takes part in vision-screening event as NGO hits milestone

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) An NGO working to help prevent avoidable blindness across India has reached a milestone of completing "one million free vision screenings across" the country, organisers said on Thursday.

Australian Parliamentarian Andrew Charlton took part in the event held by the India Vision Institute (IVI) here on Wednesday, during which he distributed corrective glasses to some children, the NGO said in a statement.

IVI’s CEO Vinod Daniel said, "The achievement of one million free vision screenings is a testament to the commitment of our hardworking team, their dedication and to IVI being able to identify vision issues and promote intervention in communities".

"A simple pair of glasses can make children do well in class as well as in outdoor activities and improve their future prospects. In adult beneficiaries, clear vision will boost productivity and their income-earning potential," he added. PTI KND KND MNK MNK