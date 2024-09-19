Australian space start-up partners with 2 Indian firms for satellite launch

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Australia’s Space Machines Company, which seeks to provide in-orbit services for satellites, has announced a partnership with Indian space sector firms Ananth Technologies and Digantara.

The partnership will allow the Australian space start-up to utilise the assembly, integration and testing facilities of Bengaluru-based Anant Technologies as it aims to launch its Optimus spacecraft on board ISRO’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle in 2026, a company statement said.

The Space Machines Company’s Optimus satellite will be armed with optical sensors from Digantara, which specialises in tracking and monitoring space debris that could affect spacecraft in orbit.

"These partnerships represent a significant milestone for both the Space MAITRI mission and Australia's growing connection with India's space sector," said Rajat Kulshrestha, CEO and Co-Founder of Space Machines Company.

The collaboration between Space Machines Company and Ananth Technologies will ensure the Australian company's second Optimus spacecraft is successfully integrated into the SSLV and ready for launch, the statement said.

"This agreement is also an opportunity to showcase India’s growing test and launch capabilities and how our space sector is working with international partners to address global opportunities and challenges," said Subba Rao Pavuluri, Ananth Technologies Chairman and Managing Director.

Digantara will work with the Australian company and all other partners throughout the project, integrating their state-of-the-art short-range electro-optical payload onto Optimus.

This payload will track short-range resident space objects (operational satellites, failed satellites, debris), allowing Optimus to execute close approach manoeuvres when approaching in-orbit objects.

"Our collaborative work with Space Machines Company will enable Optimus to track and engage short-range resident space objects, a vital capability when executing close approach manoeuvres during on-orbit operations," said Anirudh Sharma, Digantara CEO.

The Australian government has invested 8.5 million dollars in the Space MAITRI (Mission for Australia-India's Technology, Research and Innovation).