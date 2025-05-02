Australian, UK varsities setting up campuses in Navi Mumbai: Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Two leading universities from Australia and the United Kingdom on Friday signed an agreement with Maharashtra Government to set up their campuses in Navi Mumbai, CM Devendra Fadnavis said.

The projects envisage an investment of Rs 1,500 crore in each campus, Fadnavis told reporters at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) underway here.

The campuses will come up at Educity, the mega education hub launched by the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra in Navi Mumbai, Fadnavis said.

Educity will have campuses of 10 to 12 top world universities which figure in the global top 100 ranking, he said.

“Today, MoUs were signed with the University of Western Australia and University of York to set up their campuses in Educity,” Fadnavis said.

Talks have been finalised with three more universities to set up campuses in Educity, he said, adding discussions are underway with five other foreign universities.

Fadnavis lauded the NSE for launching the Nifty Waves Index, which tracks 43 media and entertainment companies in the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics) sector. This move will help boost the financial ecosystem in this sector, he said.