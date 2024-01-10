Australia's Deakin University inaugurates branch campus in Gujarat's GIFT City

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Australian High Commissioner Philip Green on Wednesday hailed the inauguration of Australia's Deakin University branch campus in GIFT City, Gujarat – the first foreign university to open a campus in India.

Advertisment

The inauguration took place during the 10th Edition of Vibrant Gujarat where High Commissioner Green is leading a 90-member delegation, including representatives from 36 Australian universities.

"I am so proud that the first university to establish a campus in India from anywhere in the world is Australia's Deakin University at GIFT City. This opens a new chapter in Australia-India education ties, and this is only the beginning," High Commissioner Green said.

Consistent with GIFT City's priority sectors, Deakin University's new state-of-the-art campus will enable students to study a Master of Business Analytics and Master of Cybersecurity (Professional) from July this year.

Advertisment

"Deakin University has had a remarkable 30-year presence in India, with investments in all aspects of higher education - from research collaborations with India Institutes of Technology, establishing a joint centre focussed on nanotechnology and sustainability with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), to their Global Job Readiness programme for skilling young India with the National Skill Development Corporation.

"The campus is the next step in Deakin University's long-term strategy of investment in India's future," he said.

Australia welcomed more than 122,000 Indian students in 2023 providing them with qualifications for their global careers. With Deakin University's campus opening in India, more Indian students can now benefit from an Australian education without having to leave home.

Advertisment

"The opening is a testament to the Australian education system, India's progressive education policy and the warm and close relations between our nations. Later in 2024, we look forward to celebrating the opening of India's second foreign branch campus in GIFT City by the University of Wollongong, also from Australia," he added.

Deakin University and Wollongong University from Australia are the first two foreign varsities to be setting up their campuses in GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec) City.

GIFT City is an emerging global financial and IT services hub, a first-of-its-kind in India, designed to be at or above par with globally benchmarked business districts.

In her Budget speech last year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government would allow the setting up of world-class foreign universities in Gandhinagar's GIFT City, free from domestic regulations, to facilitate the availability of skilled manpower in the financial services space.

According to the regulations, registrations would be granted based on the recommendations of a committee of experts. At first instance, in-principle approval to the applicant will give it 180 days to set up the required infrastructure and engage necessary manpower, etc. PTI GJS CK