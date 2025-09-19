Austria launches new initiative to attract Indian engineering students

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Austria on Friday launched a new initiative to attract Indian students to its top technical universities, with Ambassador Katharina Wieser stressing that academic cooperation is a cornerstone of ties between New Delhi and Vienna.

Unveiled under the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement signed last year, the TU Austria - Focus India programme will allow Indian engineering and technology graduates to pursue advanced two-year Master's courses at TU Wien, TU Graz and TU Leoben.

"The initiative reflects Austria's tradition of higher education as a public good and our commitment to welcoming talented Indian students," Wieser said at a media briefing.

The programme will emphasise engineering, circular economy and sustainable technologies, along with a one-year post-study visa extension.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Armstrong Pame, welcomed the move, urging Austrian institutions to engage with students beyond the IITs.

"India produces around 1.7 million engineering graduates each year. Many talented students outside the IIT system deserve international opportunities," he said.

Officials said the initiative is designed to combine academic rigour with industry exposure, placements and career fairs, while highlighting Austria's affordability and wide availability of English-taught postgraduate programmes.

The embassy said VFS Education Services will act as the implementing partner for student applications. PTI OZ ZMN