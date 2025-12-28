Austria, Ukraine launch cultural collaboration in India through music, literature

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Austria and Ukraine have launched a cultural collaboration in India, bringing together music, literature and dialogue in a shared assertion of artistic freedom, resilience and cross-cultural exchange.

The Austrian–Ukrainian cultural project, implemented by the Ukrainian Institute and the Austrian Cultural Forum, New Delhi, with support from the Embassy of Ukraine in India, was inaugurated at the Austrian Embassy here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Ukrainian ambassador to India Oleksandr Polishchuk underlined the diplomatic and cultural significance of the initiative: "This evening marks the official launch of a special Austrian–Ukrainian cultural project in India. Importantly, this project is the result of agreements reached between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Austria, and we are deeply grateful to the Austrian Government for its strong support and partnership," he said.

The programme featured a musical collaboration blending Austrian jazz and Ukrainian classical traditions. Vienna-based jazz duo Michaela Rabitsch and Robert Pawlik performed with Ukrainian musician Taras Filenko, presenting a mix of jazz, world music and classical elements.

A key highlight was Filenko’s improvisation on Mykola Leontovych’s “Shchedryk”, globally known as 'Carol of the Bells', reimagined in a contemporary style.

Filenko described the collaboration as a “note of freedom and compassion” that offered a new expression of Ukrainian cultural expression.

"This event clearly demonstrates Ukrainian–Austrian cultural collaboration on multiple levels. The fusion of jazz with Ukrainian music and classical tradition introduces a new perspective on Ukrainian cultural representation. I would describe this event as a note of freedom and compassion -- a deeply layered presentation of cultural identity that speaks to our shared human values," Filenko said.

Rabitsch highlighted music’s universal ability to connect across cultures, while Michael Pal, director of the Austrian Cultural Forum New Delhi, said the the special edition of Austrian–Ukrainian cultural exchange aims to build understanding by presenting jazz and literature to Indian audiences.

Pal added that the collaboration would continue through performances and literary engagements at venues and festivals in Delhi and Jaipur in the coming months, including at The Pianoman Jazz Club, New Delhi World Book Fair, and the Jaipur Literature Festival.

Murtaza Ali Khan, curator of the Austrian–Ukrainian cultural initiative, said the initiative will expand into interdisciplinary engagements across India and "will bring together artists, institutions, and audiences through sustained cultural dialogue". PTI MAH MG MG