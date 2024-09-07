Austrian wakeboarder performs stunt in Kerala's Alappuzha

Alappuzha (Kerala), Sep 7 (PTI) Austrian wakeboarder and Red Bull athlete Dominik Hernler showcased his wakeboarding skills in the backwaters of Alleppey by jumping over 500 people arranged in five snake boats.

Hernler showcased his skills in partnership with Volkswagen during the week.

The organisers said his challenge was to jump over the massive snake boats — a feat never attempted.

"Starting with two boats, he cleared them effortlessly, impressing onlookers with his precision and control. Not one to shy away from a challenge, Hernler then added two more boats, successfully soaring over four snake boats with style and grace," the release said.

The video of the feat is viral on social media.

"The ultimate test came with the addition of a fifth boat, bringing the total to nearly 500 people aboard the vessels. In a breathtaking display of skill and courage, Hernler executed a flawless jump over all five boats, capping off the stunt with a celebratory backflip into the waters of Alleppey," the release said.

His daring feat not only showcased his exceptional talent but also brought international attention to the scenic and cultural richness of Kerala.

Speaking about his experience on the backwaters of Alleppey, Hernler said he was thrilled and his time in Kerala was amazing.

"There are many experiences for me to take home. I enjoyed hanging out with the people here and of course, wakeboarding through the backwaters was great but my favorite was certainly jumping over the snake boats," he said. PTI RRT RRT KH