Author Akshat Gupta's 'The Naga Warriors' to hit stands on May 27

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) After the success of his bestselling trilogy "The Hidden Hindu", author Akshat Gupta is now ready to dabble into historical fiction with his new series, "The Naga Warriors".

The first book of the series, scheduled to release on May 27, offers a gripping portrayal of the legendary Naga sadhus -- a clan of warriors dedicated to protecting Dharma, as proclaimed by Adi Guru Shankaracharya in the eighth century.

It is published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI).

"I am looking forward to introducing a captivating new saga of brave Naga warriors on a mystical journey through Bharat. The Naga Warriors explores themes of honor, destiny, and ancient secrets, paying homage to those who upheld dharma and sought salvation.

"We are also planning to hold yagyas in their honour at 10 sacred sites ranging from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, inviting readers to embark on an unforgettable adventure," said Gupta in a statement.

Set against the backdrop of the year 1757, the story unfolds as 111 Naga sadhus, led by the fearless Ajaa, confront a formidable Afghan army to safeguard the temples of Gokul.

"This is the clash of Shiva devotees against the devils that lie under men's skin. This is the Battle of Gokul," read the description of the book.

Gupta's "The Hidden Hindu" series has sold over one lakh copies.