Author Ashok Gopal wins Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF book prize for Ambedkar's biography

New Delhi: Writer Ashok Gopal has won the Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize for his biography "A Part Apart: The Life and Thought of B R Ambedkar", the New India Foundation announced on Thursday.

Published by Navayana, the book delivers a vivid account of Ambedkar’s life journey from facing systemic oppression to shaping India’s constitution as an advocate for marginalised communities.

Drawing from an extensive range of sources and archival material, Gopal's biography examines Ambedkar’s pioneering work against caste discrimination, his political and legal battles, and his transformative choice to embrace Buddhism for social and spiritual liberation.

This book award, in its seventh iteration, honours "exceptional non-fiction writing on modern and contemporary Indian history" A jury of political scientist Niraja Gopal Jayal (Chair), entrepreneur Manish Sabharwal, historian Srinath Raghavan, former diplomat Navtej Sarna, policy analyst Yamini Aiyar, and lawyer Rahul Matthan selected the winner from a shortlist of five books.

"This remarkable book, based on prodigious research, delves into Ambedkar’s many lives-as a pioneering activist and leader of the Dalits, a tireless political organizer, a writer and publicist, constitutionalist and Cabinet Minister, as well as a peerless economic and political thinker. Ashok Gopal does full justice to each facet of this extraordinary life, and in so doing he opens a fascinating window on India's public life in its tumultuous passage to freedom and beyond," the jury said in a statement.

It added that Gopal's book stands out for its meticulous research and profound insights into Ambedkar’s contributions to India’s democratic and social framework.

The winning author will be presented with the award, which includes a cash prize of Rs 15 lakhs, a trophy, and a citation, at the Bangalore Literature Festival on December 14.

Other books in the shortlist included "How Prime Ministers Decide" by Neerja Choudhry, "Fire on the Ganges: Life Among the Dead in Banaras" by Radhika Iyengar, "H-Pop: The Secretive World of Hindutva Pop Stars" by Kunal Purohit, and "Sheikh Abdullah: The Caged Lion of Kashmir" by Chitralekha Zutshi.

Akshaya Mukul won last year's Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize for his wide-ranging biography of writer Agyeya, titled "Writer, Rebel, Soldier, Lover: The Many Lives of Agyeya". PTI MAH MG MAH