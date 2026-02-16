Author Bulbul Sharma revisits timeless romances in 'Epic Love Stories'

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) An upcoming book by author and artist Bulbul Sharma revisits some of the most enduring romances from Indian mythology through a collection of interconnected narratives.

"Epic Love Stories", published by HarperCollins India, brings together 16 stories of divine, mortal and celestial love, presenting relationships that span devotion, longing, sacrifice and destiny. It is scheduled to release in March.

"To greet the joyous season of spring and love, here is a collection of epic tales from Hindu mythology. Celebrate the spirit of spring and delight your beloved with these timeless Epic Love Stories," Sharma, author of several books -- including "My Sainted Aunts", "Banana Flower Dreams" and "Now that I Am Fifty" -- said in a statement.

The collection includes well-known mythological couples such as Radha and Krishna, Sita and Ram, Parvati and Shiva, Savitri and Satyavan, Draupadi and Arjuna, Hidimbi and Bheema, Rukmini and Krishna, Mandodari and Ravana, Ganga and Shantanu, Urvashi and Pururavas, Shakuntala and Dushyant, Damayanti and Nala, and Samjna and Surya, among others.

It explores themes of devotion and desire, sacrifice and heartbreak, conflict and surrender through tales of devas, asuras, kings, queens and apsaras, offering readers a sweeping portrait of love in its many shades.

According to Ridhima Kumar, senior commissioning editor at HarperCollins India, the book is "a perfect gift for your loved one -- an exquisite celebration of love in all its ache and joy".

"Bringing together 16 unforgettable love stories that have stood the test of time, this collection lingers long after the last page, leaving the reader steeped in longing and wonder," Kumar added.

Sharma's books have been translated into Italian, French, German, Chinese, Spanish and Finnish.

She has also authored multiple children books such as "Fabled Book of Gods and Demons", "The Children's Ramayana", "Walking Through the Hills" and "Secret Tales from the Himalayas". PTI MG MG MG