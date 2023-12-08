Author Khushwant Singh to begin 90-km walk against drug abuse from New Chandigarh on Dec 10

Chandigarh, Dec 8 (PTI) Author Khushwant Singh is organising a 90-km walkathon to spread awareness against drug abuse that will see participation from renowned persons, including veteran marathon runner 112-year-old Fauja Singh and retired Army officials.

Advertisment

The 'People's walk against drugs' will commence on December 10 from New Chandigarh, Mullanpur in Punjab, covering a span of over 90 km and conclude on December 15 at Khatkar Kalan, a town associated with legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, said Khushwant Singh, who is also former state information commissioner of Punjab.

Fauja Singh will join the drive on the last day of the five-day event at Khatkar Kalan located in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, the organiser said.

Fauja Singh, nicknamed the "turbaned tornado", was a farmer in Punjab before settling in England. He was also a torchbearer for the London 2012 Olympics. In 1999, he decided to run marathons for charity. His first such charity event was for premature babies.

Advertisment

Among others who will be joining the event include Lt Gen K J S Dhillon (retd), who retired as the director general of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and also headed the strategically located XV Corps in Kashmir, he added. Khushwant Singh said the walk has garnered support from various public figures, including former 'Miss India' Navneet Kaur Dhillon, poet Bubbu Tir, Kathak dancer Nandita Puri, and serving and retired bureaucrats and police officers.

The author said this is an initiative to address the drug problem in Punjab through a collective, community-driven effort, adding that he was motivated by a powerful call to action after witnessing a distressing video depicting two young lives lost to drug overdose.

"It has become unbearable to witness so many youths die due to drug addiction," said Khushwant Singh, who is also an author.

Advertisment

The walk aims to encourage people from all walks of life, including intellectuals, writers, veterans, artists, professionals, and the general public, to unite against drug abuse, he said.

To ensure the safety of the walkers along the main highway, the organiser said he has appealed to various district administrations for support.

Khushwant Singh said he saw the 'people's walk against drugs' not just as a physical journey but as a narrative-building exercise.

Covering approximately 15 km daily, the walk seeks to inspire individuals to step out and advocate for a "drug-free Punjab". During the walk, participants would engage with people through pit stops, conveying a crucial message that "drugs are not cool, but sports are", he added. Singh emphasised the importance of personal accomplishment over drug dependency and underscored the pivotal role of parents in curbing addiction. He advocated for proactive parenting, urging parents to closely monitor their children between 13 years and 18 years, observe their company, and be vigilant for any behavioural changes.

PTI SUN RPA