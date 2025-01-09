Author Martin Goodman's upcoming talks about 'world’s first eco-warrior' Bishnoi community

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Writer and conservationist Martin Goodman explores the 'world’s oldest sustainable community', Bishnoi, in his upcoming book, "My Head for a Tree: The Extraordinary Story of the Bishnoi, the World’s First Eco-Warriors".

The book, published by Profile Books and Hachette India, is scheduled to hit the stands on January 23.

Bishnoi, a community in Rajasthan, is renowned for their love for nature and wildlife. Its men and women have laid down their lives to defend trees from loggers and wildlife from poachers.

"The planet is in crisis. Where can we learn how to keep nature, and ourselves, safe? India, among the Bishnois. Their ancient wisdom, practised in their daily lives, is hugely inspiring. I am honoured to share their story," said Goodman in a statement.

The book talks about the history of the Bishnoi, and asks what a world facing climate change and natural disaster can learn from a 600-year-old sustainable community leading an existence in delicate balance with nature and under threat from rapacious modernity.

The foreword of the book is written by German forest scientist and author Peter Wohlleben, and offers a timely reflection on indigenous, community-based activism and how we might adjust our lives to fight for the natural world.

Goodman's previously authored books include "In Search of the Divine Mother" and "On Sacred Mountains". PTI MG MAH MAH