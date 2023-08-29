Author Najish Ansari wins Rajendra Yadav Hans Katha Samman

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Author Najish Ansari was awarded the Rajendra Yadav Hans Katha Samman for her story, “Haraam”, on Monday here.

Established in the memory of Hindi writer Rajendra Yadav, the prestigious award is given to authors every year across 10 categories – ‘Kavita Samman’, ‘Anudit Katha Samman’, ‘Lekh Samman’, ‘Sameeksha Samman’, ‘Laghukatha Samman’, ‘Aavaran Samman’, ‘Patra Samman’, ‘Vikreta Samman’, and ‘Yuva Katha Samman’.

While Ansari won the Rajendra Yadav Hans Katha Samman for her story, Manavi Vahane was awarded the Hans Yuva Katha Samman for her story, “Aatmahanta”.

Dinesh Khanna was awarded the Hans Aavaran Samman for the cover of Hans magazine’s December 2022 edition, the Hans Laghukatha Samman was given to Vijay Upadhyay, the Hans Patra Samman to Ramnivas Singh Yadav, and the Hans Sameeksha Samman was bestowed upon Amish Varma.

Ramshankar Singh won the Hans Lekh Samman, while Devendra Gautam was awarded the Hans Ghazal Samman. Young poet Natasha was awarded the Hans Kavita Samman and Pooja Sancheti received the Hans Anudit Katha Samman.

The event, commemorating Yadav on his 94th birth anniversary, also witnessed the launch of a six-part collection of the Hindi author’s editorial “Meri Teri Uski Baat”, written in Hans magazine.

Speaking at the event, veteran Hindi critic and poet Vishwanath Tripathi remembered Yadav for giving direction to the ‘Nayi Kahani’ literary movement and preserved the pride of Hindi literature at a time when its existence was at risk.

“Through his writing, he not only raised questions to the system but also encouraged to redefine social values. His writing gave birth to a new generation of revolutionary writers,” Tripathi said.

The event was also attended by Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen, Sahitya Akademi award-winner Anamika, Booker award-winner writer Geetanjali Shree, veteran poet Ashok Vajpeyi, and novelist Pankaj Bisht, among others. PTI NK MAH MAH