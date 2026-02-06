Author Namita Gokhale receives Bhartendu Harishchandra Lifetime Achievement Award

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Noted author and co-founder of Jaipur Literature Festival Namita Gokhale has received the Bhartendu Harishchandra Lifetime Achievement Award, the organisers of Banaras Lit Fest have announced.

The award, "considered the pinnacle of an extraordinary literary year" defined by a confluence of languages, generations, and genres, recognises her multifaceted, long-lasting, and influential contribution to Indian literature.

"It is an honor and an emotional experience for me to receive this Lifetime Achievement Award named after Bhartendu Harishchandra. The tradition of Indian literature has given me my voice, and contemporary times challenge me to continually find it. Platforms like the Banaras Lit Fest, which center dialogue, diversity, and creativity, are vital to our literary future. I express my gratitude to the entire team of the Banaras Lit Fest for this honor," Gokhale said in a statement.

The author of 26 books in English earlier received the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award in 2021 for her historical novel, "Things to Leave Behind".

"Conceived with the dignity and scope of the world's leading literary prizes, the Banaras Lit Fest Book Awards honour outstanding works of fiction, poetry, non-fiction, and translation in English, Hindi, and Indian languages. These awards highlight a commitment to literary values ​​rooted in tradition as well as a keen awareness of contemporary realities," the organisers said.

Some of the most celebrated works by Gokhale include "Paro: Dreams of Passion", "Gods, Graves, and Grandmother", and "The Blind Matriarch". PTI MAH MAH