Author Nelofar Currimbhoy returns with novel on love, identity

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Author Nelofar Currimbhoy, best known for her book "Flame: The story of my mother Shahnaz Husain", explores love, identity and freedom in her latest novel "Tara: The Dream Chaser".

The book, published by Rupa, revolves around the story of Tara who is born into royalty but raised in a world of emotional neglect and rigid traditions.

Longing for love, freedom, and meaning, Tara escapes a loveless marriage and finds herself in the dazzling chaos of Mumbai, where her transformation begins. The narrative follows a complex emotional journey with "unforgettable characters and heart-wrenching choices".

"Tara is deeply relatable and I’m excited for my readers to experience her amazing journey. I haven’t written her as perfect. In fact, she carries all her flaws, her mistakes, regrets and heartbreaks with sincerity as she navigates life on her own terms.

"Much of Tara’s college years have a touch of the classic 'To Sir, With Love', unfolding into the portrayal of a woman who evolves as she moves ahead...Tara questions the lines of conformity drawn only around women and leaves the answer open to the reader," said Currimbhoy, daughter of well-known cosmetic entrepreneur Shahnaz Husain, who currently serves as the president of the Shahnaz Husain Group of Companies.

Her poetry collection "Eyes of the Healer" was adapted into a musical drama by writer and filmmaker Muzaffar Ali -- "Ananda: Eyes of the Healer" -- which featured actor Kabir Bedi as the narrator.

Ali described the book as an "unforgettable read".

"Tara’s story stayed with me long after I turned the last page. It draws the reader into a gamut of emotions -- love, passion and human failings... I highly recommend it!" he writes in his praise for the book.

The book, priced for Rs 395, is available for pre-order across online and offline stores.