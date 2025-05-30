Author Suraj Milind Yengde's new book to present Dalit histories across 15 countries

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Author-scholar Suraj Milind Yengdre in his new book draws on 10 years of historical, ethnographic, and archival research across 15 countries to offer a comparative exploration of caste and race from ancient times to the present.

"Caste: A Global Story", published by Penguin Random House India, explores the Dalit experience across continents, tracing a powerful line from nineteenth-century indentured labourers in the Caribbean to today’s migrant workers in the Middle East.

The book addresses the role of colonialism, religion, and nationalism in sustaining caste hierarchies around the world and explores the lessons that can be drawn from anti-caste movements in India and beyond.

"With sharp insight and global scope, Yengde uncovers the international footprint of anti-caste resistance - from its connections with Black Lives Matter to the activism of international Ambedkarite organisations. This groundbreaking work delivers a powerful analysis of world politics from the perspective of one of the most historically oppressed communities on Earth. Ultimately, Yengde issues an urgent call for a cosmopolitan Dalit universalism as an essential force in today’s global fight for social justice and equality," the publisher said in a statement.

The book surveys the understanding of caste undertaken by foreigners from Greeks to Islamic travellers to the British as well as presents an intimate portrait of the theorisation and activism of Dalit Panthers.

In the foreword of the book, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen said, "'Caste: A Global Story' is a remarkable helpful contribution to understanding and confronting the challenges of hardened inequalities worldwide. We have reason to be grateful to Suraj Milind Yengde for this distinguished work." A hardback, priced at Rs 899, will hit the stands on June 30. PTI MAH MAH MAH