Author Tushar Srivastava debuts with crime thriller 'The Number You are Calling is Switched Off'

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Phone tapping of a soon-to-be prime minister's loyal ally, a race against time by the police to catch a shrewd blackmailer, and the opposition's strategic efforts to thwart 'Netaji's' ambitions, "The Number You are Calling is Switched Off" by debut author Tushar Srivastava ticks all the right boxes for a nail-biting crime thriller.

The novel, opening with the revelation of the prime minister-in-waiting's hidden secrets, draws its strength from its well-fleshed out characters. It is published by Ink.

The book follows 'Netaji' who is on the brink of becoming India’s prime minister and gets the shock of his life when his confidante, VJS, receives a chilling call on his secret line. His phone is tapped. The swearing in ceremony is in seven days and the Delhi Police Special Cell is thrust into a desperate race against time to catch the blackmailer.

The question remains whether the police can track a ghost in a city of millions, or if Netaji's government will collapse before it even comes to power.

Srivastava, who calls crime reporting the pièce de resistance of his almost two-decade career as a former journalist, said the book is "partially inspired by real-life cases, and is a thrilling exploration of the world he knows best".

So, it’s no coincidence that many characters and events in the novel will remind readers of real-world people and incidents, such as the opposition leader 'Behanji', and the 2005 twin cinema blasts in Delhi.

"During my 17-year journey as a journalist, I encountered many extraordinary cases, but a few truly get under your skin. One such case became the spark for my debut thriller. It’s a story I have poured my heart into, and I hope readers find it as gripping and unforgettable as I did,” Srivastava told PTI.

The book, already among bestsellers in crime fiction on Amazon, has received reviews from the likes of former Lt. Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi and former joint commissioner (Crime Branch) of Delhi Police Alok Kumar.

"The Number You are Calling is Switched Off", priced at Rs 399, is available on online and offline stores. PTI MG MAH MAH