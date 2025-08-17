Authoritarian and expansionist forces created conflicts in world: Gadkari

Nagpur, Aug 17 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday authoritarian and powerful expansionist forces have created the atmosphere of conflict in the world.

Addressing a programme in Nagpur through video conferencing, the BJP MP emphasised nation-building and individual transformation.

"We need to develop individuals in the way we envision our nation and society to be built. Today, authoritarian and expansionist forces are dominant, creating an atmosphere of conflict everywhere," he said.

Gadkari said India is fortunate to have received the teachings and guidance of Shri Ram, Shri Krishna, Lord Buddha, and Lord Mahavir.

"This rich heritage has imparted values of life and culture that have shaped our personality, heart, and character," he added.

He also praised the Sewa Sadan Education Society for its Manshakti initiative, which aims to instill these values within society.

Gadkari emphasised the importance of introspection, urging individuals to reflect on how one should live and conduct oneself, both in personal and social life.

He noted that those who have dedicated much of their lives to social service can serve as exemplary models for how to navigate life in all circumstances.

"I always remember Dattopant Thengdi’s statement: 'Every politician thinks about his next election, but every socio-economic reformer thinks from century to century',” Gadkari added.

He stressed that there are no shortcuts to bringing about societal change, advocating for nation-building through individual transformation—“Vyakti Nirman se Rashtra Nirman.” Gadkari also highlighted the need to serve the exploited, under-privileged, and Dalit communities.

He called for the upliftment of those who are economically and socially disadvantaged, asserting that their development is essential to building the India of the future we aspire to create. PTI CLS NSK